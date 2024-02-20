Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awards at Quarters in Diego Garcia [Image 7 of 10]

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Chief Air Traffic Controller Michelle Baker, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from Capt. Pete J. Hatcher, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Feb. 23, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 02:27
    Photo ID: 8251079
    VIRIN: 240223-N-KE644-1017
    Resolution: 5047x3365
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

