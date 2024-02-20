Awards at Quarters in Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Pete J. Hatcher, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Feb. 23, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

