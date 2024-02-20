Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth in Wiesbaden [Image 1 of 2]

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth in Wiesbaden

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth signs the guest book during a visit with Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa in Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 14, 2024.
    During her visit to Europe, Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth met with U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s commanding general, U.S. Army Gen. Darryl Williams, spent time with U.S. Army Soldiers currently training in the field, and observed training activities with Ukrainian Armed Forces, prior to attending the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott)

