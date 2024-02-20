Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth in Wiesbaden

Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth signs the guest book during a visit with Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa in Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 14, 2024.

During her visit to Europe, Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth met with U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s commanding general, U.S. Army Gen. Darryl Williams, spent time with U.S. Army Soldiers currently training in the field, and observed training activities with Ukrainian Armed Forces, prior to attending the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Volker Ramspott)

