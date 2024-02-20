House of Counsillors Committee of Foreign Affairs and Defense Visits CFAS

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Japan House of Councillors members serving on the Committee of Foreign Affairs and Defense during a meeting at CFAS headquarters Feb. 20, 2024. The members of the committee visited CFAS headquarters and toured the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) to discuss mutual issues and better understand the U.S. Navy's mission in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

