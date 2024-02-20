House of Counsillors Committee of Foreign Affairs and Defense Visits CFAS

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Kimi Onoda, chairwoman of Japan’s House of Councillors Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense, during a meeting at CFAS headquarters Feb. 20, 2024. The members of the committee visited CFAS headquarters and toured the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) to discuss mutual issues and better understand the U.S. Navy's mission in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

