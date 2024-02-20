Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    House of Counsillors Committee of Foreign Affairs and Defense Visits CFAS [Image 1 of 4]

    House of Counsillors Committee of Foreign Affairs and Defense Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Kimi Onoda, chairwoman of Japan’s House of Councillors Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense, during a meeting at CFAS headquarters Feb. 20, 2024. The members of the committee visited CFAS headquarters and toured the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) to discuss mutual issues and better understand the U.S. Navy's mission in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 00:11
    Photo ID: 8251007
    VIRIN: 240220-N-WS494-1010
    Resolution: 4977x3318
    Size: 978.72 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House of Counsillors Committee of Foreign Affairs and Defense Visits CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    House of Counsillors Committee of Foreign Affairs and Defense Visits CFAS
    House of Counsillors Committee of Foreign Affairs and Defense Visits CFAS
    House of Counsillors Committee of Foreign Affairs and Defense Visits CFAS
    House of Counsillors Committee of Foreign Affairs and Defense Visits CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT