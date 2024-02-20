Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors assigned to the USS America (LHA 6) watch the Super Bowl [Image 3 of 3]

    Sailors assigned to the USS America (LHA 6) watch the Super Bowl

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.12.2024

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 12, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), watch the Super Bowl on the ship’s mess decks, during routine operations in the Pacific Ocean February 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 00:05
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Super Bowl
    31st MEU
    Marines
    USS America

