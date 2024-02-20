PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 12, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), watch the Super Bowl in the ships mess decks, during routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.s. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 00:05 Photo ID: 8250972 VIRIN: 240212-N-QR506-1169 Resolution: 5512x2757 Size: 2.59 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors assinged to the USS America (LHA 6) watch the Super Bowl [Image 3 of 3], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.