240117-N-YW024-1003 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 17, 2024) L to R: Capt. Steven Foley, Capt. Joseph Ring, Cmdr. William Stewart and Capt. Robert Biggs pose for a photo during Afloat Training Group (ATG) Middle Pacific (MIDPAC) change of command ceremony aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Biggs was relieved by Stewart as ATG MIDPAC commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Katarzyna Kobiljak)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 21:17
|Photo ID:
|8250825
|VIRIN:
|240117-N-YW024-1003
|Resolution:
|3198x5238
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ATG MIDPAC HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY ABOARD THE MIGHTY MO. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT