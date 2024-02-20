ATG MIDPAC HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY ABOARD THE MIGHTY MO.

240117-N-YW024-1003 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 17, 2024) L to R: Capt. Steven Foley, Capt. Joseph Ring, Cmdr. William Stewart and Capt. Robert Biggs pose for a photo during Afloat Training Group (ATG) Middle Pacific (MIDPAC) change of command ceremony aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Biggs was relieved by Stewart as ATG MIDPAC commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Katarzyna Kobiljak)

