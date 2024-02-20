Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ATG MIDPAC HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY ABOARD THE MIGHTY MO. [Image 1 of 3]

    ATG MIDPAC HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY ABOARD THE MIGHTY MO.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Katarzyna Kobiljak  

    Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific

    240117-N-YW024-1001 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 17, 2024) L to R: Cmdr. William Stewart, Capt. Robert Biggs, Capt. Steven Foley and Capt. Joseph Ring salute the ensign during Afloat Training Group (ATG) Middle Pacific (MIDPAC) change of command ceremony aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Biggs was relieved by Cmdr. Stewart as ATG MIDPAC commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Katarzyna Kobiljak/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 21:17
    Photo ID: 8250823
    VIRIN: 240117-N-YW024-1001
    Resolution: 6972x3597
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATG MIDPAC HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY ABOARD THE MIGHTY MO. [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Katarzyna Kobiljak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ATG MIDPAC HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY ABOARD THE MIGHTY MO.
    ATG MIDPAC HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY ABOARD THE MIGHTY MO.
    ATG MIDPAC HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY ABOARD THE MIGHTY MO.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATG MIDPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT