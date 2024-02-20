240117-N-YW024-1001 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 17, 2024) L to R: Cmdr. William Stewart, Capt. Robert Biggs, Capt. Steven Foley and Capt. Joseph Ring salute the ensign during Afloat Training Group (ATG) Middle Pacific (MIDPAC) change of command ceremony aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Biggs was relieved by Cmdr. Stewart as ATG MIDPAC commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Katarzyna Kobiljak/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 21:17 Photo ID: 8250823 VIRIN: 240117-N-YW024-1001 Resolution: 6972x3597 Size: 1.71 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ATG MIDPAC HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY ABOARD THE MIGHTY MO. [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Katarzyna Kobiljak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.