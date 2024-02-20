Fort Campbell Tornado Relief Awards Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, Ky., presents the Army Commendation Medal to Maj. Jesse Carter, a soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), for his assistance in providing relief efforts to residents of Clarksville, Tenn. in response to a tornado that touched down in the area on December 09, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Ky., February 22, 2024. "In the wake of the tornado that struck our community, Fort Campbell Soldiers and civilians saw a need to support our partners outside the gate and you resoundingly answered that call." said Sylivia.

Soldiers and civilians from Fort Campbell volunteered in the relief efforts, cleared debris, assisted in rescue efforts and donated to residents who were displace or had their homes damaged.

