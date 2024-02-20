Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell Tornado Relief Awards Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Fort Campbell Tornado Relief Awards Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Caleb Pautz 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, Ky., presents a certificate of appreciation to Mr. Merle Goodall for his assistance in providing relief efforts to residents of Clarksville, Tenn. in response to a tornado that touched down in the area on December 09, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Ky., February 22, 2024. "In the wake of the tornado that struck our community, Fort Campbell Soldiers and civilians saw a need to support our partners outside the gate and you resoundingly answered that call." said Sylivia.
    Soldiers and civilians from Fort Campbell volunteered in the relief efforts, cleared debris, assisted in rescue efforts and donated to residents who were displace or had their homes damaged.

    This work, Fort Campbell Tornado Relief Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Caleb Pautz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

