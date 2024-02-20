Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Purple Heart Recipient Seeks Second Paralympic Berth [Image 1 of 4]

    Purple Heart Recipient Seeks Second Paralympic Berth

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen competes in the 10m Prone Air Rifle (R3) event during USA Shooting's Paralympic Trials - Part 2 in Colorado Springs, Colorado February 2 -10, 2024. The Purple Heart recipient won the Gold Medal at the event, which puts him in the lead going into Paralympic Trials - Part 3, which will be in Anniston and Talladega, Alabama April 21-28.

    Nguyen, a Westminster, California native, is a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program and attached to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit for training. He competed in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

    (USA Shooting Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 19:18
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
