U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen competes in the 50m Prone Smallabore (R6) event during USA Shooting's Paralympic Trials - Part 2 in Colorado Springs, Colorado February 2 -10, 2024. The Purple Heart recipient won the Gold Medal at the event, which puts him in the lead going into Paralympic Trials - Part 3, which will be in Anniston and Talladega, Alabama April 21-28.
Nguyen, a Westminster, California native, is a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program and attached to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit for training. He competed in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.
(USA Shooting Courtesy photo)
U.S. Army Soldier Seeking Second Paralympic Berth
