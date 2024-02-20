Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vermont Airman Reflects on Heritage [Image 2 of 2]

    Vermont Airman Reflects on Heritage

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Juan J. Coleman, 158th Fighter Wing traffic management specialist, holds a photograph of his great-great-great grandfather, Rev. Joe Berry Powell, at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, Feb. 21, 2024. Berry was born into slavery and ultimately founded four churches in his lifetime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:49
    Photo ID: 8250537
    VIRIN: 240221-F-RJ808-1024
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Airman Reflects on Heritage [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vermont Airman Reflects on Heritage
    Vermont Airman Reflects on Heritage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vermont Airman Reflects on Heritage

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT