U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Juan J. Coleman, 158th Fighter Wing traffic management specialist, holds a photograph of his great-great-great grandfather, Rev. Joe Berry Powell, at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, Feb. 21, 2024. Berry was born into slavery and ultimately founded four churches in his lifetime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 16:50
|Photo ID:
|8250535
|VIRIN:
|240221-F-RJ808-1021
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont Airman Reflects on Heritage [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vermont Airman Reflects on Heritage
