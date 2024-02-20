Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASTRONAUT COL FRANK RUBIO MEDIA ENGAGEMENT [Image 2 of 3]

    ASTRONAUT COL FRANK RUBIO MEDIA ENGAGEMENT

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Army Aviation Badge with Astronaut Device is on display prior to a Pentagon ceremony, where the Secretary of the Army, Christine E. Wormuth, will award the Army Astronaut Device to U.S. Army Col. Frank Rubio, Feb. 22, 2024. Rubio returned to Earth Sept. 27, 2023, after spending 371 days on the International Space Station, setting the record for the longest space flight for an American astronaut. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    #Rubio

