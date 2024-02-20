ASTRONAUT COL FRANK RUBIO MEDIA ENGAGEMENT

The Army Aviation Badge with Astronaut Device is on display prior to a Pentagon ceremony, where the Secretary of the Army, Christine E. Wormuth, will award the Army Astronaut Device to U.S. Army Col. Frank Rubio, Feb. 22, 2024. Rubio returned to Earth Sept. 27, 2023, after spending 371 days on the International Space Station, setting the record for the longest space flight for an American astronaut. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

