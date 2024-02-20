Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB

U.S. Airmen render aid to a simulated patient during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Combat Medic Tier 3 Pilot Course at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 14, 2024. Medics trained in a battlefield scenario to perform medical treatment to simulated patients and escort them to a landing zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

