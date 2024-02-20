U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Eck, 921st Contingency Response Squadron flight sergeant and instructor, conducts weapon drills during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Combat Medic Tier 3 Pilot Course at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 14, 2024. Travis AFB will be an operational site to teach the 64-hour course to selected medical Air Force specialty codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 12:16
|Photo ID:
|8249938
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-YT028-1027
|Resolution:
|8080x5386
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
