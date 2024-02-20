Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB [Image 4 of 10]

    Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Eck, 921st Contingency Response Squadron flight sergeant and instructor, conducts weapon drills during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Combat Medic Tier 3 Pilot Course at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 14, 2024. Travis AFB will be an operational site to teach the 64-hour course to selected medical Air Force specialty codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 12:16
    Photo ID: 8249938
    VIRIN: 240214-F-YT028-1027
    Resolution: 8080x5386
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB
    Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB
    Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB
    Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB
    Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB
    Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB
    Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB
    Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB
    Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB
    Combat medic pilot course at Travis AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    Medic
    AMC
    TCC
    60TH IPTS
    60TH HCOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT