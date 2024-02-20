Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division and Members of the National Ski Patrol Participate in the Hale to Vail Traverse [Image 10 of 10]

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division and Members of the National Ski Patrol Participate in the Hale to Vail Traverse

    VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division and members of the National Ski Patrol pose for a photo after completing the grueling Hale to Vail Traverse, at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 21, 2024. The Hale to Vail Traverse is a 22-mile cross country ski trek that started at Camp Hale, Colorado, and ends at Vail Village. The Hale to Vail is a nod to the 10th Mountain Division legacy when Soldiers would train at Camp Hale to prepare for World War II. This event promotes unit cohesion and a mastery of Alpine tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

    This work, Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division and Members of the National Ski Patrol Participate in the Hale to Vail Traverse [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

