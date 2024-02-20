Soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion–Enhanced’s Bravo Company and 30th Signal Regiment, Queen’s Gurkha’s Signals pose for a group photo February 2, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany, following the conclusion of exercise Stoney Run 2024. Stoney Run 2024 is an annual interoperability signal exercise. (U.S. Army photo)
Stoney Run 2024: strengthening US, UK interoperability, partnerships
