    Stoney Run 2024: strengthening US, UK interoperability, partnerships [Image 2 of 2]

    Stoney Run 2024: strengthening US, UK interoperability, partnerships

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    02.02.2024

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion–Enhanced’s Bravo Company and 30th Signal Regiment, Queen’s Gurkha’s Signals pose for a group photo February 2, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany, following the conclusion of exercise Stoney Run 2024. Stoney Run 2024 is an annual interoperability signal exercise. (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 06:14
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
    Stronger Together
    2sigbde
    Stoney Run
    44th ESBE

