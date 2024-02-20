Soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion–Enhanced’s Bravo Company and 30th Signal Regiment, Queen’s Gurkha’s Signals don their Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology gear and masks as part of a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training event January 31, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany. The training was part of exercise Stoney Run 2024, an annual interoperability training event. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 06:14
|Photo ID:
|8249396
|VIRIN:
|240131-A-FX425-1001
|Resolution:
|320x240
|Size:
|40.77 KB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Stoney Run 2024: strengthening US, UK interoperability, partnerships
