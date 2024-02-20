Stoney Run 2024: strengthening US, UK interoperability, partnerships

Soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion–Enhanced’s Bravo Company and 30th Signal Regiment, Queen’s Gurkha’s Signals don their Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology gear and masks as part of a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training event January 31, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany. The training was part of exercise Stoney Run 2024, an annual interoperability training event. (U.S. Army photo)

