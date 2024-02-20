Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | Nepali Army Medical Class [Image 5 of 8]

    Shanti Prayas IV | Nepali Army Medical Class

    NEPAL

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kavan Crook, a medical instructor for Exercise Shanti Prayas IV, teaches a medical training and procedures class to Nepali soldiers during Shanti Prayas IV at Birendra Peace Operations Training Center on Feb. 22, 2024. The classes aim to enhance the capabilities and knowledge of the field medical staff to be able to provide medical services from the treatment of common illnesses to critical medical evacuations. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    united nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    usindopacom
    Shanti Prayas IV

