Shanti Prayas IV | Nepali Army Medical Class

A Nepali Warrant Officer demonstrates medical care in practical exam during a medical training and procedures class during Shanti Prayas IV at Birendra Peace Operations Training Center on Feb. 22, 2024. The classes aim to enhance the capabilities and knowledge of the field medical staff to be able to provide medical services from the treatment of common illnesses to critical medical evacuations. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

