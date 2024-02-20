Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX [Image 15 of 16]

    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to B Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade receive a mission brief at a sand table prior to a Section blank fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 21, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 02:04
    Photo ID: 8249315
    VIRIN: 240221-A-BS310-1567
    Resolution: 7366x4911
    Size: 34.5 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX [Image 16 of 16], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX
    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT