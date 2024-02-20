B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd AB LFX

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to B Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade clear weapons after a Section blank-fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 21, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

