A B-52H Stratofortress from the 23rd Bomb Squadron conducts a flyover at the Changi Airbase East, Republic of Singapore Feb. 22, during the Singapore Airshow 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense participated in the event with aerial demonstrations and static displays as an opportunity to strengthen ties with Singapore, demonstrate flexible aircraft capability, enable engagement with foreign partners, and expand power projection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 01:18 Photo ID: 8249271 VIRIN: 240222-F-MT297-9065 Resolution: 3144x2246 Size: 632.57 KB Location: SG Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD participates in Singapore Airshow 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.