    DoD participates in Singapore Airshow 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    DoD participates in Singapore Airshow 2024

    SINGAPORE

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    Pacific Air Forces

    A B-52H Stratofortress from the 23rd Bomb Squadron conducts a flyover at the Changi Airbase East, Republic of Singapore Feb. 22, during the Singapore Airshow 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense participated in the event with aerial demonstrations and static displays as an opportunity to strengthen ties with Singapore, demonstrate flexible aircraft capability, enable engagement with foreign partners, and expand power projection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 01:18
    Photo ID: 8249271
    VIRIN: 240222-F-MT297-9065
    Resolution: 3144x2246
    Size: 632.57 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD participates in Singapore Airshow 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Andrea Posey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Singapore Airshow
    USINDOPACOM
    Singapore Airshow 2024
    SA24

