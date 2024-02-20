DoD participates in Singapore Airshow 2024

Two B-52H Stratofortresses from the 23rd Bomb Squadron conduct a flyover at the Changi Airbase East, Republic of Singapore, Feb. 22, during the Singapore Airshow 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense participated in the event with aerial demonstrations and static displays as an opportunity to build on the already strong ties with Singapore, demonstrate flexible aircraft capability, enable engagement with foreign partners, and expand power projection capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

