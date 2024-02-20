Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon hosts Civil Air Patrol

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos of the 27th Special Operations Wing pose for a photo with a 27th SOW MQ-9 Reaper at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 2, 2023. These members all volunteered to orchestrate a base tour and aircraft display for over regional 50 Civil Air Patrol cadets, sharing their Air Force experiences with the next generation of leaders and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    This work, Cannon hosts Civil Air Patrol [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    civil air patrol
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    Civil Air Patrol (CAP) students
    27th Special Operations Command

