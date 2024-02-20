Cannon hosts Civil Air Patrol

Civil Air Patrol cadets from the Amarillo, Texas; Lubbock, Texas; and Albuquerque, N.M., chapters watch a 16th Special Operations Squadron AC-130J Ghostrider taxi during a visit to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 2, 2023. The cadets gained insight into the 27th SOW’s heritage as the Steadfast Line and its mission providing Special Operations Forces with mobility, strike, air-to-ground, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)



