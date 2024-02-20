Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon hosts Civil Air Patrol [Image 10 of 11]

    Cannon hosts Civil Air Patrol

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Civil Air Patrol cadets from the Amarillo, Texas; Lubbock, Texas; and Albuquerque, N.M., chapters watch a 16th Special Operations Squadron AC-130J Ghostrider taxi during a visit to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 2, 2023. The cadets gained insight into the 27th SOW’s heritage as the Steadfast Line and its mission providing Special Operations Forces with mobility, strike, air-to-ground, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 21:37
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannon hosts Civil Air Patrol [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

