Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen Devin Pepper participates in AFA Panel [Image 2 of 3]

    Brig. Gen Devin Pepper participates in AFA Panel

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by John Ayre 

    Space Operations Command

    Brig. Gen. Devin R. Pepper, Deputy Commanding General, Operations, and Vice Command, Space Operations Command joined Lt. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, Deputy Chief of Space Operations, Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements, Col. Charles Galbreath, USSF (Ret.), Senior Fellow for Space Studies, AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, and Scott Forney, President, General Atomics Electromagnetics Systems for the Future Force Design for Counterspace Campaigning panel at the 2024 Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 12, 2024. The Panel, moderated by retired Gen. Kevin P. Chilton, Explorer Chair at AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, discussed The panel discussed various topics ranging from industry and allied capabilities to Space Domain Awareness and potential on-orbit threats. (U.S. Space Force photo by Mr. John Ayre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 17:44
    Photo ID: 8248912
    VIRIN: 240213-F-TD082-2002
    Resolution: 5782x4024
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen Devin Pepper participates in AFA Panel [Image 3 of 3], by John Ayre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Devin Pepper
    Brig. Gen Devin Pepper participates in AFA Panel
    Brig. Gen. Devin Pepper participates in AFA Panel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT