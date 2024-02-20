Brig. Gen. Devin Pepper

Brig. Gen. Devin R. Pepper, Deputy Commanding General, Operations, and Vice Command, Space Operations Command joined Lt. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton, Deputy Chief of Space Operations, Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements, Col. Charles Galbreath, USSF (Ret.), Senior Fellow for Space Studies, AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, and Scott Forney, President, General Atomics Electromagnetics Systems for the Future Force Design for Counterspace Campaigning panel at the 2024 Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 12, 2024. The Panel, moderated by retired Gen. Kevin P. Chilton, Explorer Chair at AFA’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, discussed The panel discussed various topics ranging from industry and allied capabilities to Space Domain Awareness and potential on-orbit threats. (U.S. Space Force photo by Mr. John Ayre)

