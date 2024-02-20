Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air University honors Dr. Stephen Chiabotti [Image 2 of 2]

    Air University honors Dr. Stephen Chiabotti

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Air University Public Affairs

    Dr. Mark Conversino, Air University’s provost and chief academic officer, speaks at the university’s renaming and reopening ceremony for the university’s library auditorium on campus, February 21st, 2024. The facility renaming is memorializing a previous School of Advanced Air and Space Studies commander and instructor Stephen Chiabotti. “He designed the room, the shape of the table, the seating, and he was behind the funding. I consider it an honor to be part of the ceremony.”(U.S. Air Fore photo by Billy Blankenship)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 17:21
    Photo ID: 8248904
    VIRIN: 240221-F-VZ654-1008
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air University honors Dr. Stephen Chiabotti [Image 2 of 2], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air University honors Dr. Stephen Chiabotti
    Air University honors Dr. Stephen Chiabotti

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air University
    SAASS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT