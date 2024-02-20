Dr. Mark Conversino, Air University’s provost and chief academic officer, speaks at the university’s renaming and reopening ceremony for the university’s library auditorium on campus, February 21st, 2024. The facility renaming is memorializing a previous School of Advanced Air and Space Studies commander and instructor Stephen Chiabotti. “He designed the room, the shape of the table, the seating, and he was behind the funding. I consider it an honor to be part of the ceremony.”(U.S. Air Fore photo by Billy Blankenship)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 17:21 Photo ID: 8248904 VIRIN: 240221-F-VZ654-1008 Resolution: 8640x5760 Size: 7.22 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air University honors Dr. Stephen Chiabotti [Image 2 of 2], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.