Air University honors Dr. Stephen Chiabotti

Air University renamed and reopened the university’s library auditorium, memorializing a previous School of Advanced Air and Space Studies commander and instructor Stephen Chiabotti during a ceremony on campus, February 21st, 2024. The ceremony displayed the room’s audiovisual upgrades during the event honoring the distinguished officer, scholar, strategist and educator. Dr. Chiabotti spent 30-years on active duty, retiring as a colonel. He spent the next 16-years serving in civilian capacities at the university. He is known as a driving force for the creation of the Air University PhD program. “This facility has become an important fixture, open for use regardless of the school, across the university,” said Dr. Mark Conversino, Air University’s provost and chief academic officer. “It was Dr. Chiabotti, part of a larger group, that really institutionalized SAASS. Now, currently, the senior leadership in the Air Force today are all SAASS graduates. He was a major part of turning SAASS from a small niche school to the institution it is in the Air Force today with hundreds of general officer graduates.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)

