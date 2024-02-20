Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AirWaves podcast highlights E-6B modification program success [Image 1 of 2]

    AirWaves podcast highlights E-6B modification program success

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Kathy Hieatt 

    Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office

    Left to right: Cmdr. Jeff Desmond and Capt. Adam Scott from the U.S. Navy's Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) participate in a recording of AirWaves, the podcast for Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), hosted by Mikel Lauren Proulx.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 16:51
    Photo ID: 8248864
    VIRIN: 240104-N-YW562-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AirWaves podcast highlights E-6B modification program success [Image 2 of 2], by Kathy Hieatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AirWaves podcast highlights E-6B modification program success
    AirWaves podcast highlights E-6B modification program success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AirWaves podcast highlights E-6B modification program success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AirWaves
    TACAMO
    E-6B Mercury
    Get Real Get Better

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT