    AirWaves podcast highlights E-6B modification program success [Image 2 of 2]

    AirWaves podcast highlights E-6B modification program success

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Kathy Hieatt 

    Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office

    Capt. Adam Scott, the program manager for the Navy's Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271), discusses how the program put "Get Real, Get Better" principles into action to dramatically reduce turnaround times on modifications to the E-6B Mercury fleet.

    AirWaves
    TACAMO
    E-6B Mercury
    Get Real Get Better

