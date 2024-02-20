Capt. Adam Scott, the program manager for the Navy's Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271), discusses how the program put "Get Real, Get Better" principles into action to dramatically reduce turnaround times on modifications to the E-6B Mercury fleet.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 16:51 Photo ID: 8248865 VIRIN: 240104-N-YW562-1004 Resolution: 2191x2921 Size: 894.18 KB Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AirWaves podcast highlights E-6B modification program success [Image 2 of 2], by Kathy Hieatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.