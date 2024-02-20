Capt. Adam Scott, the program manager for the Navy's Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271), discusses how the program put "Get Real, Get Better" principles into action to dramatically reduce turnaround times on modifications to the E-6B Mercury fleet.
AirWaves podcast highlights E-6B modification program success
