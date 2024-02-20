PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) First Dead Load

Newport News, V.A. (Feb. 14, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Katie Greiner discusses a checklist with an HII contractor in the Integrated Catapult Control System (ICCS) during the first “dead-load” testing of the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS). In this phase of testing, large, wheeled, car-like structures of graduated weights up to 80,000 pounds to simulate the weight of actual aircraft are launched off the carrier’s bow into the James River. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek)

Date Taken: 02.14.2024
Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US