    Dead-Load Shoot [Image 3 of 4]

    Dead-Load Shoot

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    240212-N-DE539-1114
    Newport News, V.A. (Feb. 14, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) work alongside HII and Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) counterparts during the first “dead-load” testing of the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS). In this phase of testing, large, wheeled, car-like structures of graduated weights up to 80,000 pounds to simulate the weight of actual aircraft are launched off the carrier’s bow into the James River. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 14:47
    Photo ID: 8248600
    VIRIN: 240212-N-GT999-1114
    Resolution: 2844x1604
    Size: 530.94 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dead-Load Shoot [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tyler Slavicek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ship
    US Navy
    USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Navy Testing
    Dead-Loads

