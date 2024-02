Send in the Marines, 26th MEU(SOC) exercises core mission essential tasks during advanced readiness sustainment training

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to the Aviation Combat Element of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)), lands aboard the USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 18, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th MEU(SOC), embarked aboard the ships of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BATARG) conducted a five-day ARG/MEU readiness and sustainment training exercise focused on core mission essential tasks. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, with the embarked 26th MEU(SOC), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda)

