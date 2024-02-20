Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Send in the Marines, 26th MEU(SOC) exercises core mission essential tasks during advanced readiness sustainment training [Image 3 of 5]

    Send in the Marines, 26th MEU(SOC) exercises core mission essential tasks during advanced readiness sustainment training

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    A U.S. Marine assigned to the Ground Combat Element, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)), prepares to board a CH-53E Super Stallion while on the USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 18, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th MEU(SOC), embarked aboard the ships of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BATARG) conducted a five-day ARG/MEU readiness and sustainment training exercise focused on core mission essential tasks. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, with the embarked 26th MEU(SOC), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 11:38
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Send in the Marines, 26th MEU(SOC) exercises core mission essential tasks during advanced readiness sustainment training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Aziza Kamuhanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

