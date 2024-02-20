Dignitaries visit CALFEX in Pabradė, Lithuania

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general of the Third Infantry Division and Lt. Gen. Valdemaras Rupšys, chief of defense of the Republic of Lithuania, observe a combined-arms live-fire exercise from the range control tower in Pabrade, Lithuania, Feb. 19, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

