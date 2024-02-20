U.S. Army service members with the 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division participate in a combined-arms live-fire exercise in Pabrade, Lithuania, Feb. 19, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 04:28 Photo ID: 8247813 VIRIN: 240219-Z-HH865-1060 Resolution: 2863x1600 Size: 628.74 KB Location: PABRADE, LT Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dignitaries visit CALFEX in Pabradė, Lithuania [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Moses Howard II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.