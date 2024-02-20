Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dignitaries visit CALFEX in Pabradė, Lithuania [Image 1 of 2]

    Dignitaries visit CALFEX in Pabradė, Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army service members with the 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division participate in a combined-arms live-fire exercise in Pabrade, Lithuania, Feb. 19, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 04:28
    Photo ID: 8247813
    VIRIN: 240219-Z-HH865-1060
    Resolution: 2863x1600
    Size: 628.74 KB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dignitaries visit CALFEX in Pabradė, Lithuania [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Moses Howard II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dignitaries visit CALFEX in Pabradė, Lithuania
    Dignitaries visit CALFEX in Pabradė, Lithuania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT