U.S. Navy Divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) ONE and Portuguese Navy divers pose for a photograph in the Port of Praia da Vitoria, Portugal, Feb. 12, 2023. UCT ONE is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)

