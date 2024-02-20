U.S. Navy Divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) ONE and Portuguese Navy divers pose for a photograph in the Port of Praia da Vitoria, Portugal, Feb. 12, 2023. UCT ONE is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 03:14
|Photo ID:
|8247819
|VIRIN:
|240212-N-NO901-1002
|Resolution:
|1204x1204
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|PRAIA DA VITORIA, 20, PT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UCT ONE and Portuguese Navy Divers [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT