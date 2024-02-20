UCT ONE and Portuguese Navy Divers

U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 1st Class Benjamin Coulson and Lt. Joe Bevilacqua, both assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) ONE, enter the waters of the Port of Praia da Vitoria, Portugal, Feb. 13, 2023. UCT ONE is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 03:14
|Location:
|PRAIA DA VITORIA, 20, PT
