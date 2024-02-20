U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 1st Class Benjamin Coulson and Lt. Joe Bevilacqua, both assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) ONE, enter the waters of the Port of Praia da Vitoria, Portugal, Feb. 13, 2023. UCT ONE is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 03:14 Photo ID: 8247820 VIRIN: 240213-N-NO901-1003 Resolution: 3603x2702 Size: 2 MB Location: PRAIA DA VITORIA, 20, PT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UCT ONE and Portuguese Navy Divers [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.