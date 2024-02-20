Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCT ONE and Portuguese Navy Divers [Image 2 of 2]

    UCT ONE and Portuguese Navy Divers

    PRAIA DA VITORIA, 20, PORTUGAL

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 1st Class Benjamin Coulson and Lt. Joe Bevilacqua, both assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) ONE, enter the waters of the Port of Praia da Vitoria, Portugal, Feb. 13, 2023. UCT ONE is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Location: PRAIA DA VITORIA, 20, PT
