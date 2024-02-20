Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    Lee Shelby explains how different types of gloves offer protection while working with electrical equipment to Marines at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, February 15, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)

    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    This work, Right tools [Image 5 of 5], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

