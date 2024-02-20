Lee Shelby explains how different types of gloves offer protection while working with electrical equipment to Marines at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, February 15, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 01:16
|Photo ID:
|8247787
|VIRIN:
|240215-M-TC552-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|15.19 MB
|Location:
|CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Right tools [Image 5 of 5], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CATC Camp Fuji offers BITS training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT