Lee Shelby stands in front of a group of Marines at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, during one of his presentations, February 16, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 01:16
|Photo ID:
|8247784
|VIRIN:
|240216-M-TC552-1004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.37 MB
|Location:
|CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lee Shelby [Image 5 of 5], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CATC Camp Fuji offers BITS training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT