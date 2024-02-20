Newport News, Va. (February 20, 2024) Dr. Lisa Barrett provides a presentation associated with Developing and Controlling Emotions to leadership assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment at the Wylie Center onboard Joint Base Langley Eustis. This particular presentation was part of a multi-day Commanders Huddle where regimental leadership participated in training and workshops. Dr. Barrett is a Distinguished Professor of Psychology at Northeastern University, where she focuses on affective science. She is also the director of the Interdisciplinary Affective Science Laboratory and is the founding editor-in-chief of the Journal of Emotion Review. Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) located onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, organizes, trains, equips, and provides anti-terrorism security forces in support of combatant commanders and Naval commanders in order to conduct expeditionary security operations and provide security for strategic weapons and vital national assets. The regiment also conducts other limited duration missions as directed. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 22:01 Photo ID: 8247561 VIRIN: 240220-N-TG517-2965 Resolution: 5230x2607 Size: 1.38 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment hosts multi-day Commanders Huddle onboard Joint Base Langley-Eustis [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.