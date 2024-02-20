Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment hosts multi-day Commanders Huddle onboard Joint Base Langley-Eustis [Image 3 of 5]

    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment hosts multi-day Commanders Huddle onboard Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.0894

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Newport News, Va. (February 20, 2024) Dr. Lisa Barrett provides a presentation associated with Developing and Controlling Emotions to leadership assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment at the Wylie Center onboard Joint Base Langley Eustis. This particular presentation was part of a multi-day Commanders Huddle where regimental leadership participated in training and workshops. Dr. Barrett is a Distinguished Professor of Psychology at Northeastern University, where she focuses on affective science. She is also the director of the Interdisciplinary Affective Science Laboratory and is the founding editor-in-chief of the Journal of Emotion Review. Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) located onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, organizes, trains, equips, and provides anti-terrorism security forces in support of combatant commanders and Naval commanders in order to conduct expeditionary security operations and provide security for strategic weapons and vital national assets. The regiment also conducts other limited duration missions as directed. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 02.20.0894
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8247559
    VIRIN: 940216-N-TG517-7113
    Resolution: 2660x1731
    Size: 592.3 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Training
    Commanders Huddle
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment

