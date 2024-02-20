High Frequency communication is not a lost art

U.S. Air Force members from the 644th Combat Communications Squadron take a group photo where they focus on communicating with Germany during Cope North 24 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 9, 2024. 1st Combat Communications Squadron from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and the 644th Combat Communications Squadron, work together to establish long-haul communications links around the globe without the use of satellites, undersea cables, or wired infrastructure, bolstering communication between Allies and partners for Agile Combat Employment operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

