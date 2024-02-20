Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Frequency communication is not a lost art [Image 1 of 4]

    High Frequency communication is not a lost art

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Flores, 664th Combat Communications Squadron Expeditionary radio frequency supervisor, operates a L3 Harris: PRC-160 High Frequency (HF) Radio to communicate from the Pacific to Germany during Cope North 24 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 9, 2024. 1st Combat Communications Squadron from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and the 644th Combat Communications Squadron, work together to establish long-haul communications links around the globe without the use of satellites, undersea cables, or wired infrastructure, bolstering communication between Allies and partners for Agile Combat Employment operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 20:23
    Location: US
    HF
    Andersen
    INDOPACOM
    CopeNorth24
    CN24

